A Martian meteorite, found to have nitrogen-containing organic molecules, was ejected from Mars' surface about 15 million years ago and may reveal the Red Planet was once ‘blue’.

Researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency found four-billion-year-old organic compounds containing nitrogen in carbonate materials in the Martian meteorite indicating early Mars was wetter and more organic-rich.

This means an early version of the Red Planet might’ve been more ‘earth-like’ and habitable for life with the meteorite forming through early chemical reactions.