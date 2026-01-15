A pair of police officers jumped onto rail tracks to save an injured person from and oncoming train.

Bodycam footage released by Cambridge Police Department on Wednesday (14 January) shows two officers running through a station after they received reports that a person had fallen onto the tracks and required assistance.

“The nearest train is in one minute,” one cop says to the other, before they both agree to jump down into the pit at the Central MBTA stop in Boston.

The pair hoisted the individual onto the platform, before pulling themselves to safety.

Both officers were commended for their bravery during a police roll call, whilst the man who fell suffered minor injuries.