Watch Matt Hancock’s video resignation

Matt Hancock has released a video of himself following his resignation from the post of Secretary of Health and Social Care.

Yesterday, he faced calls to resign from his position from the public, the Labour party and within his own ranks after The Sun published footage of him breaking social distancing rules with Gina Colangeno, a friend from university turned special advisor.

Standing outside, with a green leafy back drop, he said that he had offered his resignation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.