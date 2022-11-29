Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over deadly Australia helicopter crash

Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed a cast member on 28 February in Australia.

Chris “Willow” Wilson was killed when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in west Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

The crocodile wrangler, 43, was not on board the helicopter.

Wright has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and destroying evidence.

The TV star has handed himself in to a Darwin police station and denies any wrongdoing.

