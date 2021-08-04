Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, has criticised CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for not reporting on his brother’s sexual harassment scandal. New York’s attorney general found that his brother and Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, sexually harassed 11 women during his time in office.

“You want to talk about nepotism? Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother and you’re hosting CNN. That’s nepotism” said Ms McCain, adding that if it were her brother who faced the allegations, she would discuss it on air.