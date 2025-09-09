CCTV: Train hits double-decker bus in Mexico, leaving 10 dead

CCTV captured a freight train crash into a double-decker bus in Mexico, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 50.

The crash, which took place on Monday (8 September), occurred in an industrial area in the town of Atlacomulco, approximately 80 miles northwest of Mexico City.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, operator of the train, expressed condolences for the families of victims, and warned drivers to respect road signs to “avoid these tragic situations”. Bus operator Herradura de Plata said also mourned the losses, adding that the company “activated our emergency protocols to provide comprehensive support to those affected”.

The state prosecutor's office confirmed that it has opened an investigation.