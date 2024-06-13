A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida this week, as residents prepare for more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

Footage shared on social media shows drivers attempting to move through deep floodwater in Miami Beach, Hollywood and Dania Beach.

The National Weather Service issued increasingly dire warnings as the wet weather worsened.

“Life-threatening flooding is now ongoing,” the Miami-South Florida service wrote on X on Wednesday afternoon (12 June).

“Please stay off the roadways and get to higher ground.”

Mayors in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood also declared a state of emergency for their cities on Wednesday.