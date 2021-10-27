TalkRadio host Mike Graham has doubled down on his baffling claim that concrete “grows”.

The broadcaster went viral on Tuesday as he clashed with Insulate Britain spokesperson Cameron Ford, stunning him into silence by suggesting “you can grow” the material before cutting the call.

Following the backlash he faced on social media, Graham later appeared on Jeremy Kyle’s radio show to defend his viewpoint.

“If you have ever seen someone make concrete in a mixer, you put sand in, water in, cement goes in... it expands, it grows,” Graham said.

