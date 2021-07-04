A Philippine's aircraft has crashed in a southern province of the country while trying to land on Sunday, 4 July.

The Air Force C-130 was transporting troops as it crashed in Bangkal village after missing a runway.

Rescuers were seen running back and forth from the burning wreckage, as heavy smoke billows around them.

The aircraft had more than 90 people on board, including three pilots and five crew, with the rest being army personnel, military officials said.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing.