Aircraft towed away after ‘intoxicated’ pilot lands on busy Missouri highway

A pilot believed to be “intoxicated” performed an emergency landing on a busy highway near Kansas City, Missouri.

The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to avoid all vehicles on the road, local media reported.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the small plane landed in the westbound lanes of I-70, east of Grain Valley early on Friday morning (15 July).

An initial investigation stated that the pilot radioed to say that he was being forced into an emergency landing because the aircraft was running out of fuel.

He was arrested after police found him to be intoxicated.

