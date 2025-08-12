Model unveils Palestinian flag on runway during Copenhagen Fashion Week

This is the moment a model unveiled a Palestinian flag on the runway during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

During a show for the Finnish brand Marimekko's Spring/Summer 2026 collection on Thursday (7 August), model and musician, Jura, unfurled the flag which had the words “Act now to stop Genocide” written on it.

Sharing the clip of the protest online, Jura said: “The thing is, there is no future for us without Palestine. Don’t you get it? If we accept for Israel to starve away all of Palestine now, we accept the world’s wealthiest to control what minorities are up next for genocide.”

After completing her walk, she was escorted off of the runway by security guards.