Money laundering gang who made £6m exploiting Russia-Ukraine war arrested

Two men who laundered more than £6 million by exploiting the Russia-Ukraine war have been jailed after a major investigation.

Footage shows the moment police stopped a vehicle in Twickenham with Valeiry Popovych, 52, as the passenger. After a search, officers found over £60,000 in cash and arrested him at the scene in June 2023.

Following a subsequent search at his address, officers recovered £130,000 in cash.

Further investigations led to the discovery of a £6m money laundering network, which exploited the demand for utility vehicles in the Ukrainian war effort by purchasing vans and lorries in the UK using criminal money and selling them in Ukraine in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Popovych and Vitaliy Lutsak, 43, of Shortmead Drive, have been jailed for a combined 13 years.