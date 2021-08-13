A reckless driver came within inches of being hit by a moving train during a scarily close near-miss at a level crossing in the Lake District, Cumbria.

The car was so close to being struck, the train’s camera angle only captured the vehicle's roof as it drives straight over the tracks.

Fortunately, the vehicle made it across the level crossing without colliding with the Northern service.

Network Rail has released the footage of the near-miss at a level crossing on the Windermere branch line at Burneside - which does not have barriers - as a safety warning to drivers.