Boris Johnson: Government setting ‘tough targets’ for NHS to deal with backlog

Boris Johnson said the government was putting in place “tough targets” to deal with backlog of patients waiting for treatment from NHS England.

The prime minister said that, by March 2023, no one will need to wait more than two months for a diagnosis.

However, NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor warned against setting “unrealistic targets” as it could “skew clinical priorities”.

It comes as plans to tackle the backlog that was meant to be published today were delayed.

