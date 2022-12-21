Ambulance workers gathered on a picket line in Coventry as they went on strike on Wednesday, 21 December, over pay and working conditions.

Thousands of staff walked out across England and Wales as Steve Barclay urged the public to “exercise their common in terms of what activities they do” to relieve pressure on the system.

Strike action went ahead after after talks failed to address the issue of pay, which the health secretary has said he will not move on.

