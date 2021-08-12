Schools Minister Nick Gibb defends his colleague Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, on GCSE results day amid press speculation that he may be losing the confidence of the Prime Minister.

Nick Gibb explained: “He’s a very effective Secretary of State. He’s presided over making sure young people can transition during this time, that they won’t suffer long-term damage to their prospects as a consequence of the pandemic”.

The percentage of pupils awarded top GCSE grades has soared to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid crisis.