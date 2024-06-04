Holly Valance says she convinced Nigel Farage to run in general election

Holly Valance has claimed she convinced Nigel Farage to stand as a Reform UK candidate in this year’s general election.

The former Neighbours actor, 41, said she had been “whispering” in the ex-Ukip leaders’s ear for a long time to convince him to run.

Mr Farage announced he will contest Clacton, Essex, after it was also confirmed he will take over as leader of the party from Richard Tice.

“Hopefully now we will be stronger and we will see what we can do at this next election. I’m a paid up member,” Ms Valance added.