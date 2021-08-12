New tiles being fitted on the roof of the historic manor house National Trust’s Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk have been adapted to stop bats sliding off.

The moated country house recently underwent a £6 Million re-roofing project including installing new black-glazed pan-tiles designed to look the same as the ones used over two centuries ago.

Bat experts have discovered the black gaze on the new tiles is too slippery for the winged creatures and after testing found using a coat of paint mixed with sand enabled the bats to grip to the rooftop.