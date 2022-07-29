Kim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and South Korea

Kim Jong-un has warned that North Korea is ready to launch its nuclear war deterrent and fight back in any potential military conflicts with the US or South Korea.

“Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation’s nuclear war deterrence is also fully ready to mobilise its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and promptly to its mission,” Mr Kim said.

“I once again make it clear that North Korea is fully ready for any military confrontation with the United States,” he added.

