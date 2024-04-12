OJ Simpson was ‘delusional’ during infamous interview, Ruby Wax says

Ruby Wax has said OJ Simpson was "delusional" and that he "didn't know what he had done" whilst reflecting on their 1998 interview.

The TV personality interviewed the former NFL player in 1998 after he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, 12 April, the comedian described her time with Simpson in Los Angeles.

She claims he repeatedly joked about the death of his Brown, once phoning Ms Wax to joke "I killed her".

Simpson died of cancer on Wednesday 10 April aged 76.