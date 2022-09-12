Detectives investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel are searching land at a golf course.

Three weeks on from the death of the schoolgirl, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August, Merseyside Police said an “extensive land search” is being carried out at West Derby Golf Club.

“Our investigation continues in our relentless pursuit of the man responsible for Olivia’s murder and those who are shielding him,” Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said.

