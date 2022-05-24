Insiders who attended lockdown gatherings at Downing Street have revealed how staff regularly crowded together and met “every week”.

Speaking to BBC Panorama, No 10 insiders detailed what they saw, including colleagues who stood “shoulder to shoulder” and some even “sitting on each other's laps”.

Invites to a weekly “wine time Friday” were sent to everyone's calendar and after the events bottles were often left lying around parts of the building, bins were overflowing with rubbish and empties were left on tables.

One insider also claimed that they had “permission” from Boris Johnson to hold gatherings.

