Partygate: Police issue 50 additional fines for Downing Street lockdown breaches

At least 50 more fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been issued for lockdown breaches at Downing Street, bringing the total fines to over 100, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday (12 May).

More than 50 fines were handed out in April. Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, and the chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those handed FPNs last month.

The prime minister is not among those issued with an FPN in the latest update to the Operation Hillman investigation.

