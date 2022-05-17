A passenger who landed a plane with no flying experience after his pilot fell ill mid-air has reflected on his story.

Darren Harrison heroically brought the aircraft down at Florida’s Palm Beach airport last Tuesday, with help and instruction from air traffic controller Robert Morgan.

Speaking to NBC’s Today show, Harrison described the “life or death situation” he found himself in, reflecting on the terrifying flight.

“I knew if I didn’t react, we would die,” he explained.

“I grabbed the controls and slowly started to pull back on the stick and turn the aeroplane.”

