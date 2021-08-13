Meteors lit up the night sky as the spectacular Perseids shower became visible over Belgium on Thursday.

Footage captured by Philippe Smet shows a number of meteors flashing overhead, leaving a trail of light and colour behind them.

"They all emerge from a bit below Cassiopeia, so most likely this was indeed the end for some Swift-Tuttle leftovers," Smet wrote on social media, discussing constellations and comets.

Perseids are viewable in the Northern Hemisphere from mid-July to the end of August, and this year, peaked between 11 and 13 August.