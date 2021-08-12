Perseid meteor shower 2021: How to watch and best time to look at night sky

It’s that time of year again when the night sky is lit up by the Perseid meteor shower , as a trail of debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle is sent hurtling towards the Earth .

These meteor fragments are not big enough to do any harm, but they do put on a good show for anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of them.

The best time to see the meteor shower is anywhere between nightfall and dawn on 12 and 13 August – with some saying it’s best to look north when trying to catch a glimpse of the astronomical phenomenon.