Terrifying moment 16-wheeler truck loses control and slams into cars at red light

Terrifying footage shows the moment a 16-wheeler truck slams into cars after losing control at traffic lights in the Philippines.

Dashcam video captures the truck smashing into several vehicles along Bonifacio Drive in Manila.

Lara Legaspi, whose camera captured the incident, said: "My husband was about to take me to work when we suddenly heard a loud crash from the back and saw the truck right next to us."

"We weren't hurt badly, but we were bruised and traumatised by what happened."

Ms Legaspi said she and her husband have reported the incident to authorities.

