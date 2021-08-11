Twelve pianists were fitted with a robotic ‘third thumb’ to see how long it would take them to master using the new digit in a study by Imperial College London .

The study examined both proficient and more less experienced players and found that the adjustment time to the new thumb was roughly the same for all those involved.

In the above video, you can see one of the pianists using their newfound skills via the robotic digit, and the results are pretty astounding.