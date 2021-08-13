Six people, including a suspect, have died after a shooting in the Keyham area of Plymouth.

Two female and two male victims were found dead at the scene of the incident in the north of the city on Thursday evening, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP, Luke Pollard, said he was “devastated” to hear that one of the victims was a child under 10 years old. He said more people were being treated for their injuries in hospital.