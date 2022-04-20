PMQs: Tory MP asks for ‘minister for men’

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has asked Boris Johnson for a meeting to discuss a men's health strategy and "the merits of having a minister for men."

Fletcher asked Johnson during prime minister's questions on Wednesday (20 April) for a discussion as "men are dying so much younger than they should."

"We are determined to tackle all the health conditions that [Fletcher] has described and cares about, particularly mental health and suicide prevention," Johnson said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.