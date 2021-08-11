A missing six-year-old girl was found by a police helicopter using infrared technology lying asleep in a field more than half a mile from her home.

The girl had left her home, believed to be somewhere between Chulmleigh and Umberleigh, and wandered off into some fields.

Thankfully, the hard work of police crews in the area managed to find her despite the pitch dark conditions.

The National Police Air Service had said that it was “every parent’s worst nightmare” and it took a massive effort from those on the ground, and in the air, to locate the girl.