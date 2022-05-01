At the end of an explosive week in politics, which saw Tory MP Neil Parish resign after watching pornography in the House of Commons, Kwasi Kwarteng has denied there is a culture of misogyny in parliament.

The business secretary blamed an intense working environment and long hours for growing claims of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer has said a culture change must be “modelled from the top”.

It comes amid a series of scandals and allegations of misogynistic behaviour that have marred Westminster this week.

