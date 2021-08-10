President Biden makes remarks after the Senate passed its bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill with 69 votes on Tuesday, setting it up to be sent to the House of Representatives.

The bill passed on a bipartisan basis, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others such as Sens Roy Blunt of Missouri, Bill Cassidy of Missouri and Rob Portman of Ohio, joining in.

“Today is infrastructure day,” Sen Rob Portman of Ohio, who is retiring at the end of this term and was one of the key negotiators on the legislation, said.

The bill would invest in public transportation, passenger rail and internet.