A slice of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding cake has fetched £1,850 at auction - more than 40 years after their wedding.

Charles and Diana married in St Paul's Cathedral on July 29th, 1981 before divorcing in 1996.

A slice of their wedding cake was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother's household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film.

The slice is from one of the 23 official wedding cakes and features a sugared onlay of the royal coat-of-arms coloured in gold, red, blue and silver.

“Amazed” auctioneers initially expected the cake to raise £500.