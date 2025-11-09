Prince William and King Charles lay wreaths during Remembrance Sunday service

Watch as Prince William and King Charles lay wreaths at the Cenotaph during Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

After leading the nation in a two-minute silence from Whitehall, the King, wearing a field marshal uniform, laid a wreath at the monument and gave a salute.

His brother Prince Edward and son Prince William followed suit in paying tribute to those who lost their lives in service.

Sir Keir Starmer also laid a wreath during the service, followed by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, as well as Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.