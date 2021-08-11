White House press secretary Jen Psaki hit back at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for contradicting reports that his state’s health department requested additional ventilators.

The U.S. Department of Health said it sent 200 ventilators and 100 breathing devices to the state which has reported spiraling numbers of hospitalizations due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Mr DeSantis previously stated that he “would honestly doubt” his state requested the shipment.

Addressing these comments Ms Psaki said the Government has a policy of not sending ventilators to states “without their interest in receiving those ventilators.”

“Why would you oppose receiving ventilators?” she asked.