Putin stares down dancing robot in awkward encounter at AI conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin was met by a dancing robot as he arrived at an AI event in Moscow on Wednesday (19 November).

The humanoid tech welcomed the leader to the AI Journey conference, before breaking into dance to a pop song. Mr Putin looked rather unimpressed with the show, as a line of men in suits stood alongside awkwardly watching.

He then took to the stage, telling the audience that Russia "must possess a whole range of its own technologies and products in the field of active artificial intelligence."