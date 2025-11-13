Russia’s first humanoid robot collapses seconds after unveiling

Russia’s first humanoid AI robot stumbled and fell over just seconds after its official introduction.

The 1.7-metre-tall robot, named AIdol, was presented at a technology forum in Moscow on Tuesday (11 November), to show Russia’s progress in AI and robotics.

The demonstration ended abruptly after the bot face-planted on stage. Staff swiftly pulled a curtain across the stage to hide the mistake.

CEO of AIdol, Vladimir Vitukhin, explained that the mishap happened because of a calibration error in the robot's balance and motion control algorithms.

“This is real-time learning, a good mistake becomes knowledge, and a bad mistake becomes experience,” he said.