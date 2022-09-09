King Charles III sent an emotional message to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he concluded his first speech as sovereign.

In a televised address, the monarch paid tribute to the Queen, describing her “profound personal commitment” to the nation throughout her 70-year reign.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you,” he said.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.