Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried out of Holyroodhouse on Monday afternoon (12 September), ahead of the journey to St Giles Cathedral.

Hundreds of people will line the streets as the procession, led by King Charles III, makes its way up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

After her coffin is moved, the Queen will lie at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral from around 5:30pm on Monday evening, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects for around 24 hours.

