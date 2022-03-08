The Queen has held her first in-person engagement since catching Covid, meeting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The 95-year-old monarch received Mr Trudeau in an audience at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Mr Trudeau is in the UK for talks on the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

On the table immediately behind them was a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers – the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

