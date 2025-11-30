This is the awkward moment Rachel Reeves is shown a previous interview where she said she wouldn't raise taxes in the Autumn Budget.

The Chancellor appeared on Sky Breakfast with Trevor Phillips on Sunday (30 November), where she was shown her previous interview.

In the resurfaced interview, she said: “We’ve set the spending envelope for the course of this parliament, but we don’t need to come back for more.”

After showing her the article, Phillips said: “That wasn’t true was it?”.