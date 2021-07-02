A recovered Picasso painting fell to the floor as it was being shown off at a news conference in Greece.

After initially being placed on a stand next to Piet Mondrian’s “Stammer Mill”, Picasso’s “Woman’s Head” slipped to the ground before it was picked back up.

The artwork was stolen from Greece’s National Gallery in 2012 and was recovered unscathed from a ravine in a forest east of Athens earlier this week.

A 49-year-old construction worker was arrested on Monday in relation to the stolen paintings.