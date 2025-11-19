Reindeer bring traffic to a standstill as heavy snow falls

A herd of reindeer trekking through the snow stopped traffic in the Scottish Highlands.

The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd, Britain’s only free-ranging herd of reindeer, walked across the road near Aviemore, on Wednesday (19 November), bringing traffic to a standstill.

It comes as some parts of the UK have been hit by freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, with the Met Office issuing amber and yellow snow and ice warnings.

The UK's national meteorological service said that the wintry weather “could create some particularly tricky travel conditions”.