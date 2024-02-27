British Airways killer’s chilling 999 call after bludgeoning wife at home

Chilling audio reveals the 999 call a British Airways pilot made after killing his wife at home in 2010.

Robert Brown called police to tell them there had been a "domestic issue" after beating Joanna Simpson, 46, with a claw hammer before burying her body in a pre-dug grave.

A recording of the call featured in The British Airways Killer on ITV1 and ITVX before a clip of Brown's police interview, in which he repeatedly answered "no comment" while being quizzed by officers.

Brown was cleared of murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, with a psychiatric report saying he suffered from an “adjustment disorder”.