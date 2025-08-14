Robert Jenrick claims migrants threw bottles at him during France camp visit

Robert Jenrick said that he had bottles thrown at him during a visit to a migrant camp near Calais.

The former Tory leadership hopeful posted footage of himself spotting a group of what he said was “60 or 70 migrants holding life jackets” at around 8:30pm on Sunday, 11 August.

He said the group boarded a bus without tickets and was filmed following the bus to Dunkirk with his team. Mr Jenrick said there was no sign of the group by 4am, and called police to report that he had seen "a large group of maybe 40 or 50 illegal migrants in the cemetery off the main road by the beach.”

Mr Jenrick added: "We’ve given £800 million to France and we didn’t see a police officer the whole day, and now we just phoned them and it doesn’t sound like they’ll even bother to come out.”