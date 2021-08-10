A tiny robot can deliver drugs directly to the central nervous system, offering hope of new therapies for a host of illnesses.

The device, which measures less than 1mm wide, provides hope in delivering medication during the treatment for a host of illnesses including cancers, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.

Diseases that affect the central nervous system (CNS) are hard to treat as drugs have to cross the "blood-brain barrier".

Dense cells and vessels protect grey matter against circulating foreign bodies.

"Targeted drug delivery may lead to improved efficacy and reduced side-effects due to lower off-target dosing," project leader Dr Lamar Mair said.