Olivia Rodrigo encouraged members of "all communities" to come forward and get their Covid-19 vaccine during a statement at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before," the 18-year-old pop star told reporters.

Rodrigo also said she was "in awe" of the work President Joe Biden is doing to get the country vaccinated.