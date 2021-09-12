Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani was filmed doing a somewhat dodgy impersonation of the Queen at the annual 9/11 memorial dinner he hosts in the city.

Giuliani claimed he turned down a knighthood from the Queen because it would have had to mean giving up his citizenship, and also made some jokes about Prince Andrew in what was a rambling speech.

The former mayor said he only met the Duke of York on two occasions and never “had a drink with him”.