Watch live as Biden provides update on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Joe Biden is providing an update on the situation in eastern Europe, as tensions continue between Russia and Ukraine.

The president, alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has once again warned any Russian invasion would result in a “protracted crisis” for Moscow, given they will be hit with a “significant package” of sanctions.

While the pair, who shared a call on Monday evening, still hope for a “diplomatic” solution, both have admitted the situation remains fragile.

Last weekend, the Pentagon admitted that “major military action could happen any day now”.

